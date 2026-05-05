Top airline offers $99 rescue fares as thousands are left stranded by Spirit shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

JetBlue is stepping in to assist travelers affected by Spirit Airlines’ shutdown, offering discounted fares and expanding service in key markets.

The move follows Spirit’s sudden shutdown over the weekend, which halted thousands of flights and left passengers scrambling to rebook.

JetBlue will provide $99 one-way "rescue fares" for stranded Spirit customers with proof of a valid itinerary on the same route, with travel available through May 6, the company said in a press release.

SPIRIT AIRLINES CHAOS COULD BE BIG LOSS FOR BUDGET TRAVELERS AS THEY FIGHT FOR ANSWERS

The airline will also cap certain fares at $299 on nonstop routes previously operated by Spirit from Fort Lauderdale and San Juan, aiming to prevent last-minute price spikes.

"This is really tough news for the thousands of Spirit team members affected, as well as the customers who were planning trips on Spirit," JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said in a statement. "We want to help fill the void created by this loss."

JetBlue, which has major operations in Fort Lauderdale and San Juan, said it is positioned to absorb some of the displaced demand.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The company is adding service to 11 destinations and increasing flights on existing routes, including new service to cities such as Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit and Houston, along with Barranquilla and Cali, Colombia.

As part of the expansion, JetBlue is also returning to Charlotte Douglas International Airport for the first time since 2024, reintroducing service to a market it previously exited due to lower demand.

Fox News Digital reached out to JetBlue for further comment.

The expansion will bring JetBlue’s Fort Lauderdale schedule to nearly 130 daily departures this summer, its largest operation at the airport to date.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"South Florida is a key market for JetBlue, and we recognize this is a challenging moment for many travelers," said Geraghty in the statement. "Our focus is on stepping up in the near term by adding service, maintaining connectivity and keeping fares competitive, so customers can continue to travel with confidence."

JetBlue said it will continue to adjust capacity based on demand.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The airline is also offering support to Spirit employees, extending travel privileges for pilots and flight attendants trying to return home and offering interview opportunities for open roles.

Travel experts are warning that the loss of Spirit Airlines could have ripple effects across airfare pricing nationwide, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Lee Abbamonte, a New York-based travel expert, said Spirit "almost singlehandedly kept pricing competitive in many markets," adding that its absence could reduce pressure on other carriers to keep fares low.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Without Spirit, there’s no reason for airfare to ever come down," Abbamonte told Fox News Digital, noting the shift could mean fewer options and higher baseline prices for budget travelers.

Andrea Margolis of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.