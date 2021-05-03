Montana Airbnb rents out an entire mountain to celebrate state’s popularity: 'Exclusive access'

Airbnb says Montana is the number one "trending destination" on its platform.

Internal data collected from Airbnb users reportedly shows that searches for overnight stays in The Treasure State has gone up 72% since March. The searches were also largely connected to Big Sky Resort, which is located in Montana’s Mountain Village, according to an Airbnb press release.

Meanwhile, the Big Sky community as a whole is situated in the Rocky Mountains of southern Montana.

The community is about 50 miles away from Yellowstone National Park, which became the second most-visited national park in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Montana itself [is] becoming one of the fastest-growing states in terms of Airbnb search volume from 2019 to now," Airbnb’s release claims. "The Big Sky stay is a rare opportunity to commune – uninterrupted – with Montana’s natural wonders."

Moreover, Airbnb predicts that the Big Sky will continue to be a popular destination going into the summer of 2021.

To celebrate the trending travel milestones, Airbnb says the Big Sky Resort has partnered with American rock climber and mountaineer Conrad Anker to host a private fall getaway for two adventurous guests.

The guests will be provided an accommodation that sits on the Andesite Mountain in Big Sky, Mont. When there, the guests will stay in a lodge that sits 8,800 feet about sea level and provides "exclusive access" to its mountainous surroundings.

More than 100 miles are available for hikers and bikers while brave climbers can test their skills at the summit of Lone Mountain, which is 11,167 feet above sea level. Rates for overnight stays at Big Sky Resort can be as low as $88 per night, according to Airbnb. The chosen guests will be allowed to stay for two nights, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.

While the guests are allowed to stay at the short-term rental, Anker will be away on an expedition to Mt. Everest. He has scaled the world’s tallest mountain three times already, according to The North Face.

When it comes to his thoughts on the Airbnb and Big Sky Resort’s getaway for two, Anker said he is "thrilled to invite guests to experience the magic of Montana and have Andesite Mountain all to themselves," in a statement.

"From jaw-dropping, scenic views to the thrill that accompanies outdoor adventures, I’ve known for a while that Montana is a special place and can’t wait for guests to make once-in-a-lifetime memories during their own stay here," he added.

For Airbnb users who want to book a stay at the property, the overnight experience will be listed on Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m. EST.