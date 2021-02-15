Airbnb called ‘Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway’ is the most wish-listed in California

In California, the Airbnb vacation rental travelers are most dreaming of is a tropical pirate-themed spot.

Airbnb pointed out this popular accommodation in a press release that listed the most wish-listed property on its network in each state.

The top property for California is located in Topanga Canyon and has been dubbed the "Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway" by the Airbnb host.

This unique stay is said to be a 1-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom "cottage" guesthouse that features a consistent island theme, including ceiling fans, sliding glass and screen doors.

Outside, the property has a lush green landscape with waterfalls, ponds and a nearby creek. The Airbnb also has furnished patios, decks and lawns where guests can relax. Unique amenities include multiple swings, a hammock, a lounge teepee, and a fire pit and rock fireplace.

To complement its tropical theme, the property has outdoor décor, including several crystals, dinosaur fossils, tikis and statues.

An onsite spa is available with an outdoor seashell bathtub, a lightshow-equipped hot tub with light show and a cedar wood sauna.

Other helpful amenities the property includes are cable TV, Wi-Fi, parking, a stocked kitchenette with a mini-fridge, stovetop, coffee maker, dishes, cooking tools and supplies for regular guests and laundry room access for guests who stay for five days or more.

The Airbnb host who has listed the property for short-term vacation renting is considered an Airbnb verified "superhost."

More than 700 reviews have been posted under the listing by guests who have stayed there, which has yielded an average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5.

Themed properties have traditionally performed well on Airbnb. Rentals that have made headlines in recent years include a "Netflix and Chill" apartment in New York, a "Barbie Dreamhouse" in Malibu and the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" mansion in Los Angeles.