Christmas

Miniature Bible put on display in time for guests to read the Christmas story

Teeny, tiny book spreads a little Christmas cheer

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
Pull out your magnifying glass if you have any hope of reading the original Christmas story in a miniature Bible going on display in the U.K.

A teeny, tiny copy of the King James Bible is being placed on display for the public at Leeds Central Library in Leeds, England, news agency SWNS reported.

The Bible, which dates back to approximately 1911, measures 1.9 by 1.3 inches — so small it can comfortably fit in the palm of your hand.

The tiny Bible made headlines during the COVID lockdowns when it was first discovered and "is thought to be one of the smallest examples of its kind anywhere in the world," according to SWNS.

Leeds Central Library is displaying a series of "captivating Christmas classics" alongside the mini text.

mini bible on display in UK

A miniature copy of the King James Bible is on display so guests can read the original Christmas story — but bring a magnifying glass.  (SWNS)

"Christmas has been such a central part of many memorable stories for generations now, and it’s so special to gather these items together and bring back some cherished memories for visitors," Rhian Isaac, senior librarian, told SWNS.

"We’re hoping seeing them in person will give visitors a little glimpse into how Christmas has been celebrated in the past and help them to get in the festive spirit, too."

The free exhibition will also show 19th century editions of Charles Dickens stories, including the holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol."

Christmas Carol on display in England

A 19th century edition of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" can also be seen on display at Leeds Central Library.  (SWNS)

The library will also be displaying a book of children's Christmas games called "Mince Pies for Christmas," which dates back to 1812.

The book is filled with an assortment of riddles and holiday games that claim "to exercise the ingenuity of all sensible masters and misses," SWNS added.

The book even has markings from the children who once owned the book and played the games during Christmases over 200 years ago.

mini bible on display

A teeny, tiny version of the King James Bible is on display at Leeds Central Library in England, along with an assortment of other Christmas classics. (SWNS)

Additional items on display alongside the Christmas classics include a collection of illustrated Christmas cards and editions of the local newspapers from Christmas in the 1920s.

Fox News Digital reached out to Leeds Central Library for comment.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 