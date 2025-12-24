Millions affected as major airline ends advantage miles program on basic economy tickets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Airlines has made a change that affects how millions of travelers earn rewards on its cheapest tickets — and now the airline is facing some backlash for it.

Under the updated policy, passengers who purchase basic economy fares will no longer earn AAdvantage miles or loyalty points toward elite status.

The change applies to tickets booked on or after Dec. 17, according to the airline.

American Airlines said the change is part of an effort to remain competitive.

"We routinely evaluate our fare products to remain competitive in the marketplace," the airline said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Basic Economy customers will continue to receive one free personal item and one free carry-on bag, free snacks, soft drinks and in-flight entertainment," the airline also said.

Previously, AAdvantage members earned miles and points based on the price of their ticket, even when flying on the airline’s lowest fare class.

Under the updated policy, those rewards will now be reserved for main cabin fares and higher.

Reaction to the change has been mixed on online forums such as Reddit, where users debated whether basic economy travelers should expect to earn loyalty rewards at all.

Some commenters argued that most passengers who book the lowest-priced fares are primarily motivated by cost, not by loyalty perks.

"I can’t imagine your typical bare-bones basic flyer really cares that much about points or miles," one user wrote.

The person added that price tends to outweigh loyalty considerations for many travelers.

Others supported the airline’s decision, saying elite status should be tied to higher spending.

"If you’re booking basic economy, you shouldn’t reap the benefits," another commenter said, noting that American Airlines was among the last major carriers to make such a change.

Some frequent flyers, however, criticized the move — arguing it removes one of the few incentives for budget-conscious business travelers.

"This is awful," one self-identified platinum member wrote.

"I fly for work a lot, but my company won’t pay for anything more than basic economy. Having the status and points is what makes traveling for work worth it."

Delta Air Lines already has limited rewards on its lowest-priced fares.

The airline’s website indicates that passengers who book basic economy tickets do not earn SkyMiles or credit toward elite status.

For American Airlines, mileage earnings apply only to certain ticket types, with eligibility determined by fare class and booking conditions, according to the company's website.