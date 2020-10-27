Marriott offering 'day pass' for people tired of working from home

For anyone whose home office has started making their home feel like they never leave work, Marriott may be able to help.

The hotel chain is offering a new “day pass” and other options for members of its Marriott Bonvoy travel program in some cities as a way for them to work remotely while still getting out of the house.

Day pass guests get a hotel room from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Wi-Fi, desk space, a chair and lots of electrical outlets. Guests also get to enjoy coffee, bottled water and food offered by the hotel, as well as access to on-site business facilities with printing, fax and scanning equipment and other perks like the gym and pool, depending on what each hotel has.

Marriott is offering the day pass package at hotels in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Phoenix, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Singapore and Toronto, and it plans to add more locations.

Stephanie Linnartz, Marriott International’s group president of consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses, said the company’s new options provide guests with “a familiar alternative when choosing where to work.”

“Working remotely doesn’t necessarily have to mean working from home, where blurred lines between personal and professional lives can create distractions and stress,” Linnartz said in a written statement. “We are inviting guests to work anywhere with Marriott Bonvoy to help them be more productive and achieve a better work/life balance by reimagining our hotel rooms as local remote workspaces for our customers.”

Some Marriott locations are also offering a “stay pass” for overnight guests with early check-in at 6 a.m. and late check-out at 6 p.m., as well as a “play pass” that includes a business concierge, supervised children’s activities, office spaces and curated family experiences.

Marriott is in need of new revenue streams as the COVID-19 pandemic has chilled travel worldwide. In August, the company reported a loss of $234 million between April and June, FOX Business reported. The company said it would lay off hundreds of employees this month, and the owner of more than 100 Marriott properties said last month that Marriott was millions of dollars behind on payments.

At the same time, coworking spaces have reportedly seen an uptick in interest as the pandemic has dragged on and left many offices closed for a to-be-seen length of time. And Marriott said its own survey of business professionals found that 42% said they would consider working from a hotel room to break up their day-to-day monotony, get out of a small apartment, set a boundary between work and personal life, better focus on important projects or get access to Wi-Fi.

Linnartz said Marriott would continue to innovate to meet its customers’ needs.

“Out hotels and our internal teams are engaging and listening to our communities daily to understand how we can best meet their needs locally and globally based on the continuously evolving changes to employer, school and local mandates and regulations,” Linnartz said.