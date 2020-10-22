Caesars Entertainment is resuming live entertainment on Las Vegas Strip

Caesars Entertainment is bringing live entertainment back to its Las Vegas Strip casinos, with the first resuming today.

It’s another step toward normalcy for the industry that has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic that kept many would-be tourists home.

“Live entertainment is an important part of the Las Vegas experience that makes visiting this city so special, and we are thrilled that we can be first to offer it to our guests again,” Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment at Caesars Entertainment, said in a press release.

Caesars will still have coronavirus-related health precautions in place for guests attending the live shows. There will be verbal health screenings, contactless temperature checks, mandatory masks and lower capacity with modified seating arrangements to allow for social distancing.

“In collaboration with our entertainment partners and with the support of governing officials, we are happy to lead the city with an enhanced health and safety plan that will put our team members back to work and keep our guests comfortable while enjoying these popular shows once again,” Gastwirth said.

“X Country,” an adults-only revue of popular country music, will run at 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays starting Oct. 22 and then Wednesdays to Sundays starting Nov. 4 at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Caesars Palace will host “Absinthe,” a contemporary circus, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday beginning Oct. 28.

Magician Piff the Magic Dragon will perform “Too Soon?” at the Flamingo las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays starting Oct. 29.

Harrah’s will also host popular “America’s Got Talent” contestant Tape Face Wednesday to Sunday at 7:30 p.m. starting Nov. 11.

In addition to the scheduled performances, Caesars said it will host a variety of musicians in its various lounges and bars going ahead.

The Strip shut down because of the coronavirus in March, causing major losses for hotels and casinos and putting thousands of people out of work. Some hotels began reopening in June, but visitors have been slow to return.

Caesars isn’t the only hotel owner looking to bring back normal events to Las Vegas. MGM Resorts announced last month that it had put plans in place to safely host meetings and conventions at its properties.