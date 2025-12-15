Smoking and vaping may be banned at one state's most popular beaches and parks: Here's why

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bill introduced in New Hampshire could ban smoking and vaping at one of the state's most popular beaches and state parks.

Senate Bill 596 was introduced on Nov. 25 to ban smoking throughout Hampton Beach State Park — including its RV park.

The ban would begin Jan. 1, 2027.

NEW DATA REVEALS AMERICANS WHO CRAVE ‘CLOSENESS’ WITH OTHERS TURNING TO POPULAR OUTDOOR ACTIVITY

While violators will not face fees, authorized officials are directed to stop individuals from smoking.

Debra Altschiller, a state senator, told Fox News Digital she filed the legislation at the request of a constituent.

"She had been enjoying a beach day with her child, and a group of people next to them were smoking — breathing in their secondhand smoke was horrible," said Altschiller.

"She asked the group to please put out their cigarettes and vapes, and they essentially told her to ‘pound sand.’"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

An estimated 1.6 million non-smokers who are exposed to secondhand smoke die each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The constituent assumed smoking was not allowed in certain areas of the park.

Yet law enforcement informed the woman that while smoking on the beach may be rude — it was not prohibited.

There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke, with threats of serious cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as coronary heart disease and lung cancer, according to WHO.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Culture change happens in our communities; I was a very young child and still remember how the ‘Keep America Beautiful' campaign changed the culture around littering," said Altschiller.

"Change can happen — and education is the best way to keep it going."

She said feedback from the community has been positive, with many people not previously aware that smoking was allowed.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"I would like for there to be signage and clear rules," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Most people will follow the parameters of beach rules because they want to enjoy the beach like everyone else."