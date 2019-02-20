Man's gun allegedly stolen from SFO baggage carousel: 'This is a nightmare'

A police trainer claims his gun was stolen from a baggage carousel at San Francisco International Airport and is blaming United Airlines for the dangerous mishap. The unidentified man has since described the situation as “a nightmare of anybody who owns a firearm.”

The man, who described himself only as "someone who trains police officers," is said to have a gun permit and alleges that he did "everything by the book" in terms of lawfully preparing his gun to be transported on a recent flight from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas to the San Fran air hub.

The gun owner shared his story with NBC Los Angeles in an interview published Feb. 19.

As the man’s flight was unexpectedly delayed, the firearm apparently made its way to SFO on another flight, without its owner. According to the outlet, the man reported that his gun was locked in a properly labeled container, as per Transportation Security Administration rules – though the situation got unexpectedly out of hand.

"It was put on a carousel for hours until somebody just stuck around, noticed it not being removed. So [a thief] just took it,” the gun owner told NBC of the apparent theft. “Literally just walked out with it.”

Moving forward, the man is now terrified that someone will be hurt with his missing weapon.

"This could fall on me. On my conscience," he opined. "Somebody could get hurt because my gun is out there."

Reps for United returned Fox News’ request for comment on the allegations with the following statement:

“We have filed a police report and are working with local authorities to investigate this customer’s missing item,” a spokesperson for the carrier said on Feb. 20. “The item was unloaded onto the correct baggage carousel for this type of item, and we are using surveillance videos to look into what happened.”

Reps for the California branch of the TSA did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

In the past year, the TSA discovered a record number of firearms illegally transported in carry-on bags, at 279 airport checkpoints around the country.

In their Year in Review report, the federal agency announced the staggering 4,239 firearms confiscated marks a 7 percent increase from 2017.

The laws regarding firearm possession vary by state, but TSA can impose civil penalties of up to $13,333 per violation for anyone caught trying to illicitly bring their weapon or other prohibited items on board.

Fox News’ Michelle Gant contributed to this report.