Malta will pay travelers to book hotel stays to make up for COVID-19 losses

This Mediterranean island is paying travelers to vacation.

Malta, the island in the Mediterranean Sea just south of Sicily, will pay travelers who book a five-star hotel upwards of $100 per booking – an incentive to vacation in style and contribute to its hospitality economy following COVID-19 shutdowns, according to the tourism authority.

Guests who book lower-tier hotel stays will also be able to cash in, according to the Malta Tourism Authority. A four-star hotel booking will get around $90 back; and a three-star hotel booking will pay close to $60. Five-star accommodations, however, will have the most payback with guests getting back close to $119.

And if that’s not enough of a financial incentive to consider making the trip, hotels that fall under each category say they’ll double the amount, meaning if a guest books a room at a five-star hotel, they’ll get back close to $238 for a three-night stay, according to Reuters.

SICILIAN VILLAGE AUCTIONING OFF HOMES FOR $1 AND PAYING FOR RENOVATIONS

A number of European travel destinations have put out promotions during the pandemic to lure in guests and boost local economies after COVID-19-related shutdowns. The Italian village of Santo Stefano di Sessanio in October offered to pay up to $52,022 to attract younger residents to the Abruzzo region of southern Italy giving them access to a monthly grant for three years, and a payment of around $23,710 to start a business in the village.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

And in January, the historic Sicilian village of Tronia incentivized buyers to get paid to live there by auctioning homes off for $1 online, according to the town's tourism website.

While more tourist-driven destinations are promoting travel with the widespread distribution of vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues urge against traveling to Malta citing it has a "very high level of COVID-19" on its website.