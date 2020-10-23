This Italian village is paying younger people to move there, operate a business

Get paid to live la dolce vita.

A sweet life awaits young people looking to make the move to the Italian village of Santo Stefano di Sessanio, which is offering to pay up to $52,022 to attract younger residents to the Abruzzo region of southern Italy.

This medieval hilltop village, dating back to Roman times, wants to attract a younger demographic to its small town of just 115 residents — 41 of whom are over 65, with just 13 residents under 20, the local council posted to its website.

Those interested will get access to a monthly grant for three years, and a payment of around $23,710 to start a business in the village. The council will also pair interested applicants with housing, though they will be required to pay rent.

The council is opening up applications for those between 18 and 40 years old.

Anyone can apply, even those already living in Italy and throughout Europe. But those who make the move must be ready to live in Santo Stefano for at least five years and operate a business.

U.S. residents itching to move abroad will also note that the application is, interestingly, not due back until Nov. 15, after the presidential election.