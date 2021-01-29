Sicilian village auctioning homes for $1 and paying for renovations

Now you can buy a Sicilian slice of life for just $1.

The historic Sicilian village of Tronia is incentivizing buyers to get paid to live there by auctioning homes off for $1 online, according to the town's tourism website.

The medieval Italian town is offering home buyers the chance to build their dream villa for just over a buck (1 euro) – and giving away up to about $30,000 for renovations and remodeling costs, too.

THIS ITALIAN VILLAGE IS PAYING YOUNGER PEOPLE TO MOVE THERE, OPERATE A BUSINESS

Troina is putting 30 houses up for auction online and plans to sell 100 homes in the coming months, according to Travel & Leisure. Prospective buyers will need to make a deposit of a little over $6,000 and start home repairs within two years of purchase.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

One perk is not having to pay property taxes for up to three years, according to the outlet.Those eager to make the move may be inclined to know the earthy village is located near lakes and Mt. Etna on the eastern coast of Sicily.

While international travel is still restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of Italian villages have made headlines for paying people to move there during the pandemic.

Last year, the Italian village of Santo Stefano di Sessanio offered to pay up to $52,022 to attract younger residents to the Abruzzo region of southern Italy.