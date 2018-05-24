Malfunctioning airplane engine drops metal into neighborhood, hits clinic

An airplane was forced to turn around a few minutes into its flight after an engine issue caused numerous metal parts to fall from the airplane onto the neighborhood below.

The Japan Airlines flight was headed to Tokyo from Kumamoto Airport in Kyushu Thursday when the plane had to turn around due to the left engine, which was said to have made abnormal vibrations, The Japan Times reported.

Police in Kumamoto said at least ten metal parts about two-inches long fell into the community below. The parts were discovered inside and around a medical clinic. The falling debris punctured an exterior window of the clinic and damaged a parked car.

According to Newsweek, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism found that the turbine blades were damaged upon inspection once the plane landed.

Police say none of the 217 passengers onboard, or people on the ground reported injuries.