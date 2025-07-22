New TSA program launched to eliminate double screenings for international flights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will begin implementing the "One Stop Security" (OSS) on Tuesday, Fox News Digital has learned.

The congressionally authorized pilot program allows passengers arriving in the U.S. from international airports with connecting flights to bypass TSA rescreening.

Major U.S. airline carriers American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have partnered with TSA to launch the program from London’s Heathrow International Airport.

NEARLY 20-YEAR SHOE-OFF AIRPORT SECURITY POLICY IS ENDED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

American Airlines led the way with the first flight to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Friday.

Delta Air Lines will launch its One-Stop flight arriving at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport by the end of July, according to TSA.

TSA Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl, based in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital on Tuesday there will be more foreign airports added to the program in the coming month.

"It really is a commonsense security approach for us to streamline security from abroad to the United States," said Stahl. "It really underscores and piggybacks onto the President and the administration's golden age of travel."

Stahl said TSA is carefully monitoring the OSS program by looking at improvements in the "turn time of the airport" and are expecting significant connecting time reduction.

He said there are "no impacts to security."

"We conduct rigorous threat screening and monitoring and just security assessments for that last point of departure airport, that foreign airport that's interested and eligible to make sure that there's a commensurate level of security."

When asked what the airline checkpoint process will look like for Americans in the next three years, Stahl said he expects it to be fully automated from curb to gate.

"We really are envisioning a fully frictionless process, one that's fully automated, that's tech-enabled, that is as seamless as possible," he said.

"We are going to do everything we can," he said. "[Secretary Noem] is going to do everything we can bring in side-by-side partners for the private sector, public sector, airlines, airports and alike — other stakeholders to really create an American travel and transportation security system that every single American is proud of."

The new policy comes as the U.S. prepares to streamline large events taking place across the country, such as the America250 events, the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup matches.

Earlier this month, Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem announced the immediate end of the shoe-off requirement at TSA security checkpoints at every airport nationwide.

"In those 20 years since that policy was put in place, our security technology has changed dramatically. It's evolved. TSA has changed," she said at the presser.

Stahl reiterated Sec. Noem’s comments that TSA is looking into ending the longstanding liquid rule about carry-ons.

"We're aggressively looking at every element of the checkpoint, every element of security at large."

While Stahl shared he cannot get into threat assessments and risk posture, he said TSA is "working aggressively every single day" to determine how to best optimize travel for the American taxpayer.

TSA is also implementing a "Families on the Fly" program giving certain benefits to families, such as dedicated family lanes at select airports and discounted PreCheck fees.