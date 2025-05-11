Lucky anglers break two state fishing records on same day: 'Dedication and passion'

Two fortunate fishermen in the Mountain State recently broke two statewide records, both on the same day.

In a May 1 announcement, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) said the two records were broken on April 22.

The records are related to two different types of fish: a redhorse sucker and a redear sunfish.

Washington, West Virginia, resident Jason Floyd caught the 24.57-inch, 5.75-pound redhorse sucker at the Belleville Lock and Dam on the Ohio River, according to the WVDNR.

"He caught the fish using a FloBell Bottom Tackle swimbait and jighead on a 10-pound braided line," the state agency noted.

Later on April 22, John Plott caught a hefty 12.44-inch, 1.60-pound redear sunfish, marking his second record-breaking catch of the species.

Plott's latest catch broke the West Virginia state record for redear sunfish length, but his previous weight record of 1.75 pounds still stands.

The Oak Hill resident caught the record-breaking fish using a nightcrawler, according to WVDNR.

He reeled it in at Plum Orchard Lake in Fayette County.

In a statement, WVDNR director Brett McMillion said that he was "thrilled to recognize Mr. Floyd and Mr. Plott for their outstanding achievements."

The official added, "These records highlight the incredible fishing opportunities available across West Virginia as well as the dedication and passion of our anglers."

McMillion also said, "Establishing new record categories was an important step in honoring the diversity of our fisheries, and we look forward to seeing more milestones like these in the future."

Floyd is the first angler to break the redhorse sucker state record since the agency added the fish to its record categories in 2024, according to WVDNR.

The impressive catches are a few of many fishing state records that have been broken over the past year.

Last summer, a Texas angler caught a 71-pound smallmouth buffalo in Austin's Lady Bird Lake.