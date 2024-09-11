Angler catches record-breaking 71-pound fish in infamous Texas lake

An angler broke a Lone Star State record by catching a 71-pound fish in an infamous Texas lake earlier this summer.

The catch, which was a smallmouth buffalo, was announced on Friday. The 71-pound behemoth was swimming in Austin's Lady Bird Lake when it was captured using a fishing rod and reel.

Lady Bird Lake has become notorious for being the site of several dead bodies over the past 18 months. Last summer, the discovery of a John Doe body spurred rumors that a serial killer's victims were dumped in the lake.

In a social media post, Texas Parks & Wildlife identified the angler as Austin Anderson and shared a picture of the fisherman beaming while holding his catch. The fish, which was 44.5 inches long, was later released.

"Austin Anderson caught this massive Smallmouth Buffalo on 6/10/24 using a rod and reel," the post read.

"Austin earned a Big Fish Award, Water Body Record, Water Body Catch-and-Release Record, and – last but not least – a State Catch-and-Release Record for his catch."

Social media users were impressed by the record-breaking fish.

"This is too cool!" one X user wrote. "Glad to see the species doing well! Such a neat fish, very intelligent."

"Holy cow!" another wrote.

Texas Parks & Wildlife told Fox News Digital that smallmouth buffalo fish are native to Texas and can grow "very large" in lakes.

"Anglers from other states and from Europe make trips to Texas to catch a personal best," an official explained. "They can be common in some lakes; Lady Bird Lake has a relatively smaller population of large smallmouth buffalo."