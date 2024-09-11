Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Angler catches record-breaking 71-pound fish in infamous Texas lake

The fish was caught and released in Austin, Texas

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
An angler broke a Lone Star State record by catching a 71-pound fish in an infamous Texas lake earlier this summer.

The catch, which was a smallmouth buffalo, was announced on Friday. The 71-pound behemoth was swimming in Austin's Lady Bird Lake when it was captured using a fishing rod and reel.

Lady Bird Lake has become notorious for being the site of several dead bodies over the past 18 months. Last summer, the discovery of a John Doe body spurred rumors that a serial killer's victims were dumped in the lake.

In a social media post, Texas Parks & Wildlife identified the angler as Austin Anderson and shared a picture of the fisherman beaming while holding his catch. The fish, which was 44.5 inches long, was later released.

Split image of Austin, fish

Texas officials say that the 71-pound smallmouth buffalo catch broke records. (Texas Parks & Wildlife via X)

"Austin Anderson caught this massive Smallmouth Buffalo on 6/10/24 using a rod and reel," the post read.

"Austin earned a Big Fish Award, Water Body Record, Water Body Catch-and-Release Record, and – last but not least – a State Catch-and-Release Record for his catch."

Split image of Austin skyline and fish

The fish was caught in Lady Bird Lake, where several dead bodies have been located over the past one and a half years. (Getty Images / Texas Parks & Wildlife via X)

Social media users were impressed by the record-breaking fish.

"This is too cool!" one X user wrote. "Glad to see the species doing well! Such a neat fish, very intelligent."

Austin holding fish

Austin Anderson caught a 71-pound fish in Lady Bird Lake. (Texas Parks & Wildlife via X)

"Holy cow!" another wrote.

Texas Parks & Wildlife told Fox News Digital that smallmouth buffalo fish are native to Texas and can grow "very large" in lakes.

"Anglers from other states and from Europe make trips to Texas to catch a personal best," an official explained. "They can be common in some lakes; Lady Bird Lake has a relatively smaller population of large smallmouth buffalo."

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.