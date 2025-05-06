Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

What causes nearly every alligator attack on humans? Study says it's our fault

Researchers analyzed alligator attacks dating as far back as 1734 to reach conclusion

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Have Floridians finally figured out what causes most alligator attacks? A group of researchers from the Sunshine State say yes.

A recent study from the University of Florida delved into the topic and found there was one reason that caused 96% of alligator bites. With help from experts from Centre College in Kentucky, the team recently published their results in the journal Human – Wildlife Interactions.

"[This] research is the first to develop a ranking system that categorizes human actions immediately before an alligator encounter," the University of Florida said in a statement.

So what causes alligator bites? Most of the time, the study says, it's the fault of humans.

"Researchers found that in 96% of recorded incidents, some form of human inattention or risk-taking preceded the attack," the university's statement said. 

alligator with mouth open

Researchers blamed "human inattention" and "risk-taking" for the most common causes of alligator bites. (iStock)

"The findings show how alligator bites are not random; they’re preventable."

The study went as far back as the 1730s to reach its conclusion. 

The research team analyzed nearly 300 years' worth of records, from 1734 to 2021, on human-alligator interactions using the CrocBITE database.

"The team then augmented that information with internet searches, literature review and communications with wildlife agencies," the statement added. 

"Each case was classified by the level of human behavior risk: no risk, low, moderate or high."

Everglades National Park of Florida, USA. Alligators floating and resting in among the water lili swamp wetland lake. Alligators and numerous wildlife and birds are common residents of the Everglades of Florida, a popular vacation and travel destination for nature and adventure travels. Photographed in horizontal format with copy space.

Researchers studied alligator-human interactions dating back to 1734 to determine the cause of most alligator bites. (iStock)

Most bites "occurred following moderate-risk behaviors, such as swimming or wading in areas known to be inhabited by alligators," the release noted.

"The highest proportion of fatal bites occurred after high-risk behaviors, such as deliberately entering alligator-inhabited waters," the press release noted. 

"In contrast, low and no-risk behaviors, like walking near water or simply being present on land, rarely resulted in attacks."

A smiling alligator. Florida

Researchers cautioned humans in alligator country to avoid engaging in risky behaviors. (iStock)

In a statement, Centre College professor Mark Teshera said that creating a ranking system was important "because it showed that the overwhelming majority of bites stemmed from some level of humans engaging in risky behavior in places where alligators live."

"Therefore, we should not call these encounters ‘attacks,'" he added.

University of Florida professor Frank Mazzotti said the study's takeaway is that many unfortunate alligator interactions can be avoided. He urged the public to have situational awareness around wildlife.

Alligator enjoying the river side.

The study found that "many unfortunate alligator interactions can be avoided." (iStock)

"Many bites can be prevented if humans are aware of their surroundings and minimize risky behaviors such as walking small pets near bodies of water or swimming where alligators are known to be present," he said.

Mazzotti added, "Ultimately, the study underscores that situational awareness and informed choices, especially during recreational activities in alligator country, can help protect both people and wildlife."

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.