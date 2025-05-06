What causes nearly every alligator attack on humans? Study says it's our fault

Have Floridians finally figured out what causes most alligator attacks? A group of researchers from the Sunshine State say yes.

A recent study from the University of Florida delved into the topic and found there was one reason that caused 96% of alligator bites. With help from experts from Centre College in Kentucky, the team recently published their results in the journal Human – Wildlife Interactions.

"[This] research is the first to develop a ranking system that categorizes human actions immediately before an alligator encounter," the University of Florida said in a statement.

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR 'STOLEN' IN GEORGIA, PROMPTING FRANTIC CRIES FROM OWNER AND SOCIAL MEDIA FANS

So what causes alligator bites? Most of the time, the study says, it's the fault of humans.

"Researchers found that in 96% of recorded incidents, some form of human inattention or risk-taking preceded the attack," the university's statement said.

"The findings show how alligator bites are not random; they’re preventable."

The study went as far back as the 1730s to reach its conclusion.

The research team analyzed nearly 300 years' worth of records, from 1734 to 2021, on human-alligator interactions using the CrocBITE database.

11-FOOT-LONG 'KING ARTHUR' THE ALLIGATOR SPOTTED AT SOUTH CAROLINA GOLF RESORT WITH MYSTERIOUS HEAD PIECE

"The team then augmented that information with internet searches, literature review and communications with wildlife agencies," the statement added.

"Each case was classified by the level of human behavior risk: no risk, low, moderate or high."

Most bites "occurred following moderate-risk behaviors, such as swimming or wading in areas known to be inhabited by alligators," the release noted.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"The highest proportion of fatal bites occurred after high-risk behaviors, such as deliberately entering alligator-inhabited waters," the press release noted.

"In contrast, low and no-risk behaviors, like walking near water or simply being present on land, rarely resulted in attacks."

In a statement, Centre College professor Mark Teshera said that creating a ranking system was important "because it showed that the overwhelming majority of bites stemmed from some level of humans engaging in risky behavior in places where alligators live."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Therefore, we should not call these encounters ‘attacks,'" he added.

University of Florida professor Frank Mazzotti said the study's takeaway is that many unfortunate alligator interactions can be avoided. He urged the public to have situational awareness around wildlife.

"Many bites can be prevented if humans are aware of their surroundings and minimize risky behaviors such as walking small pets near bodies of water or swimming where alligators are known to be present," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mazzotti added, "Ultimately, the study underscores that situational awareness and informed choices, especially during recreational activities in alligator country, can help protect both people and wildlife."