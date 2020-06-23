Los Angeles International Airport installing thermal cameras to detect feverish passengers

Play it cool, LAX travelers: You’re on thermal camera.

Beginning on June 23, Los Angeles International Airport will be utilizing thermal camera technology at two key points within the Tom Bradley International Terminal to help identify passengers exhibiting above-normal body temperatures. The move, announced Monday, is part of a new Terminal Wellness Project launched by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“A world-class airport isn’t defined just by our historic investments in a reimagined LAX and an improved traveling experience –– it’s also about world-class safety,” said Garcetti of the launch. “This project reflects the best of this city’s innovative spirit, and it will help keep travelers healthy and set a new industry standard.”

The new thermal imaging scans are said to be voluntary, as LAX is reportedly placing signage within the terminal to inform arriving and departing passengers of where they would potentially be scanned. Those who partake, and are recorded as having a temperature of over 100.4 degrees, will be given a secondary no-contact test. Arriving passengers “may” be referred to CDC staff, while departing passengers “will be advised that they should not travel,” according to LAWA.

Currently, travelers can decline to participate in the scans.

LAWA added that LAX will begin by utilizing three types of thermal cameras, provided by Schneider Electric, working with the TSA, CDC and Los Angeles public health department to determine which is most accurate. Results will be shared with “leading airports around the world.”

“Our Terminal Wellness Pilot Project is part of our extensive efforts to protect all those traveling through LAX and is another example of how LAWA is setting new standards for the airport industry with best practices, technology and innovation,” said Justin Erbacci, LAWA’s CEO designate, of the program.

LAWA’s latest initiative follows dozens of other health and safety measures implemented over the past few months, including a requirement for all passengers passing through LAX to wear face coverings at all times (with exceptions for food and drink, or those unable to wear masks) starting in May. Months later, there are still no federal mandates for passengers in airports to wear face coverings, although local and state lawmakers may mandate them for the specific airports under their jurisdictions.