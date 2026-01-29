Expand / Collapse search
Long-lost shipwreck resurfaces on Jersey Shore as officials warn against disturbing the ruins

The Lawrence N. McKenzie was carrying oranges when it sank in 1890 en route from Puerto Rico

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
The remnants of a 19th-century shipwreck have emerged from beneath the sands of a New Jersey beach.

The ruins were recently found at Island Beach State Park, a narrow barrier island along the Jersey Shore in Ocean County.

In a Jan. 22 Facebook post, the state park identified the wreck as the Lawrence N. McKenzie — a cargo ship built in 1883.

The 98.2-foot-long schooner was wrecked off the coast of the Garden State on Mar. 21, 1890, en route to New York City from Puerto Rico. Its homeport was Provincetown, Massachusetts.

The ship — and its entire cargo of oranges — was swallowed by the sea, though all eight crew members aboard survived.

Official standing near remains of shipwreck

Remnants of the 19th-century schooner Lawrence N. McKenzie have resurfaced at Island Beach State Park along the Jersey Shore. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection)

Officials said the wreck was exposed due to rough surf and heavy winds in recent weeks.

Rather than being washed ashore, the shipwreck emerged from beneath the beach due to shifting sand levels over time.

Shipwreck wood next to shore

Officials say rough surf and heavy winter winds helped expose the long-buried shipwreck. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection)

New Jersey's coastline is constantly changing.

It's shaped by wave action that can unearth long-buried artifacts, a spokesperson for New Jersey State Parks told Fox News Digital.

"Several historic shipwrecks have been exposed at Island Beach State Park over the years," the official said.

"The Lawrence N. McKenzie has surfaced before, but not in more than a decade."

Beach erosion is especially common during the winter. 

Beachgoers at Island Beach State Park

The shipwreck surfaced at Island Beach State Park, a narrow barrier island shaped by constant wave action. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The official urged beachgoers not to disturb or touch the ruins of the shipwreck in order "to help preserve them for future generations."

"Removing natural or historic resources from lands administered by New Jersey State Parks is prohibited under state park code," the individual also warned.

Remains of shipwreck in sand

Violators who disturb exposed shipwrecks may face fines issued by New Jersey State Park Police, officials said. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection)

"Violators are subject to fines issued by the New Jersey State Park Police."

The shipwreck's exposure is not the only case involving 19th-century remains along the Jersey Shore that has drawn attention in recent months.

Last May, researchers announced they had identified mysterious bones that were found on Atlantic County beaches in the 1990s, with additional remains found in Ocean County in 2013. 

The bones belonged to Henry Goodsell, the captain of another 19th-century schooner.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

