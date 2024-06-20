Legoland New York to attempt world record for 'largest disco dance party'

Legoland New York will offer free admission to the first 2,500 people who come to the park on June 24 dressed in their "disco best" as the park attempts to break the world record for "largest disco dance party."

Guests must pre-register for the event on the Legoland New York website, the Goshen, New York-based theme park said in a June 4 press release.

"Guests are encouraged to dress in their disco best – glitter/sequin apparel, sparkly tutus, disco-ball themed accessories and other disco-themed duds," the company said.

The record attempt is part of a celebration for Legoland New York's newest attraction, the "Minifigure Skyfler," the company said in the release.

The attraction, which opens to the public on June 24, is a gondola-type attraction promising a "party in the sky" with seven themed "Party Pods," Legoland New York said.

"The party starts on the ground with an immersive queuing experience filled with disco tune music and inviting guests to get in the groove with the signature Minifigure Skyflyer Dance," the release said.

The "Minifigure Skyflyer" will also serve as a way for guests to more easily reach the different sections of the park, according to Stephanie Johnson, divisional director of Legoland New York.

"There's so much fun to be had at Legoland New York Resort, but it's a sprawling park, so guests have been asking for easier ways to navigate between the park's seven themed lands, and we listened," Johnson said in the release.

"Minifigure Skyflyer provides an exciting solution that ignites creativity, sparks imagination and gives the best views of all the excitement happening at the park and the surrounding, picturesque Hudson Valley, all from the air," Johnson added.

More than just a simple gondola ride, the "Minifigure Skyflyer" contains several interactive elements, Legoland New York said in a Feb. 2024 press release revealing the attraction.

"Once in flight, families can use their imaginations to help 'power' the ride through movement as they dance while traveling across the park with the best views over Miniland and more – all from the sky," Legoland New York said.

The seven "Party Pod" themes are based on existing LEGO themes and include a "Pirate Shindig," "City," "Disco Pod," and "Lego Galaxy – Out of This World Party," the June release said.

Each of the pods is "hosted" by a Lego minifigure, according to the company.

Legoland New York Resort opened in May 2021.

It is located in Goshen, New York, outside of New York City.

The theme park features seven different "lands," each based on a Lego theme.

In addition to the theme park, which is open seasonally, the resort is also home to the year-round Legoland Hotel.

Other Legoland theme parks in the United States are Legoland Florida, located in Winter Haven near Orlando, and Legoland California, located in Carlsbad near San Diego.