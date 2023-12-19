Baby elephant, 218 pounds, is born at Walt Disney World: 'Adorable'

The first "second generation" African elephant calf was recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, in Orlando, Florida, the company announced in a blog post on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The calf, named Corra, weighed in at "just 218 pounds" said Scott Terrell, DVM, DACVP, director of Animal & Science Operations, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts.

Corra is the first elephant calf to be born at Walt Disney World in seven years, he said.

A TikTok that Disney Parks shared indicated the calf was born on Dec. 13, 2023.

EMPEROR PENGUIN IS HATCHED AT SEAWORLD SAN DIEGO, THE FIRST IN MORE THAN A DECADE

Corra's mother, Nadirah, was also born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, back in 2005 — meaning Corra's arrival was "extra special," said Terrell, writing in the Disney Parks blog.

Elephants have strong family bonds, he noted. Nadirah was a first-time mother, so "her sister Luna was there to guide her and comfort her throughout the process," he said.

"The calf will soon get to meet her grandma, Donna, and her other aunt, Stella, too," said Terrell.

Female African elephants often help each other raise their young, noted Terrell, until the elephant calf is about eight years old.

ELEPHANTS AT MILWAUKEE ZOO HAVE SMASHING 'GOURD' TIME WITH GIANT PUMPKINS

"These family bonds will only grow stronger as the calf gets older," he said.

Nadirah was pregnant with Corra for 22 months — the typical gestation period for African elephants.

She conceived Corra by natural breeding in early 2022, Terrell indicated, and "received special care from our animal care team" for the duration of her pregnancy.

"It takes a team of dedicated cast members to care for a pregnant elephant and eventually, her newborn calf," he added.

With Corra's arrival, she and her mother will "undergo continued post-natal exams and spend several days bonding before they are ready to join the rest of the herd," said Terrell.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The pair will be observed to ensure the calf is able to nurse successfully and is gaining weight.

African elephants are the largest walking animals, says the website for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

They consist of two separate species: the savanna elephant and the forest elephant.

The savanna elephant is listed as "endangered," while the forest elephant is listed as "critically endangered."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are only about 415,000 African elephants remaining in the wild, said the WWF.

Elephants in the wild are at risk from both poaching and habitat destruction.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle