JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 fine for refusing to wear mask or stop drinking alcohol, FAA says

A disruptive JetBlue passenger is facing a possible $14,500 fine for refusing to wear a mask and interfering with the duties of the crew on a December flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) formally proposed the fine on Friday, per a press release issued by the agency.

The passenger, who was not identified, was among those on a Dec. 23 flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Dominican Republic, according to the FAA. Once on the plane, he reportedly refused to comply with JetBlue’s face-covering policy, while also crowding the passenger beside him and speaking loudly. He also refused to stop drinking an alcoholic beverage he had brought on the plane.

The flight’s crew warned him multiple times that he was in violation of both JetBlue’s safety policies as well as FAA regulations, even notifying the captain of the aircraft twice. When he continued to ignore the warnings, the plane diverted back to New York.

"As a result of the passenger’s actions, the captain declared an emergency and returned to JFK, where the plane landed 4,000 pounds overweight due to the amount of fuel on board," the FAA noted in the release.

He now faces a proposed civil penalty of $14,500. The passenger was also given 30 days from March 12 to respond to the FAA’s notice.

Friday’s FAA announcement marks its second such proposal against a disruptive traveler in just as many weeks. In late February, the agency proposed a $27,500 fine against a Delta traveler who allegedly assaulted a flight attendant after refusing to wear a mask on an October flight.

Currently, the FAA is also imposing stricter penalties for unruly passengers after a "disturbing increase" in such incidents amid the coronavirus pandemic, and partially due to travelers refusing airline and government mandates to wear mask while in flight.

"We will no longer adjudicate certain of these unruly passenger cases with counseling or warnings," said FAA Chief Steve Dickson after announcing the order in January. "We’re going to go straight to enforcement."

Under the order, which is in effect until at least March 30, disruptive passengers could face fines of up to $35,000 and possible jail time.

Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report.