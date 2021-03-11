JetBlue rolls back coronavirus boarding policy as airline returns to 'new normal'

JetBlue is reverting back to its pre-pandemic boarding policy.

This week, the airline returned to its group boarding process and ended its back-to-front boarding, the company confirmed to Fox News.

JetBlue -- like many other airlines -- started boarding passengers from the back of the plane to the front as a way to limit contact between passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.

That boarding policy was just one of many safety protocols airlines put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

JETBLUE PASSENGER FACES BACKLASH FOR FORCING PLANE TO DIVERT TO FLORIDA

However, JetBlue is now going back to pre-pandemic boarding.

Now, the airline will offer pre-boarding for customers with disabilities first, followed by loyalty members with JetBlue’s Mosaic and Mint programs, according to the website.

AIRLINES FOR AMERICA RESPONDS TO NEW CDC GUIDANCE FOR COVID-19 VACCINATED POPULATION

After those customers board, the airline will board customers who bought "Even More Space" seats, in the airline’s Group A, followed by courtesy boarding for military personnel and travelers with small children. After that, passengers in groups B through E will be allowed to board.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement provided to Fox News, a JetBlue spokesperson said the airline is continuing to evolve its safety protocols.

"We continue to work within public health guidelines and take clinical guidance from our own medical experts to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep our customers and crewmembers safe in this next phase of our ‘new normal,’" the spokesperson said. "With these resources as our guides, we returned this week to our grouped boarding process."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It has become clear that mandatory face mask use and the hospital-grade air filtration on board every JetBlue aircraft are the keys to greatly reducing the risk on board, lower than other public settings," the spokesperson added. "We will continue to disinfect commonly touched surfaces, offer sanitizer and wipes to customers, and remain focused on keeping our crewmembers healthy through safety protocols and screening."