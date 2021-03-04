Expand / Collapse search
Jamaica requiring negative coronavirus tests for travelers within 3 days of trip

Previously, Jamaica required negative COVID-19 tests within 10 days of arrival

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Jamaica is changing its travel protocol. 

The island country announced Thursday that beginning on March 10, travelers to Jamaica will have to receive a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of their trip. 

Those travelers – who are 12 or older – will have to show proof of their negative test to the airline representative before they can be fully checked in for their flight, according to the country’s tourism board.

Previously, Jamaica required travelers to have a negative coronavirus test within 10 days of their arrival date.

Starting March 10, Jamaica will require travelers to provide a negative coronavirus test within three days of their trip, as opposed to within 10 days. (iStock)

Travelers can use Jamaica’s Test Date Calculator to determine when they need to get tested before their trip. 

According to the test requirements, Jamaica will only accept coronavirus tests – including RT-PCR tests, NAA tests, RNA or molecular tests, or antigen tests – that meet certain standards. Antibody tests and home-based test kits will not be accepted.

Aside from a negative coronavirus test, travelers will also have to apply for a travel authorization. Once they arrive, visitors will undergo a health screening and risk assessment. 

They will also be required to stay at one of the country’s approved hotels in its "resilient corridor" and will only be allowed to visit attractions that have been specifically licensed within that area.

According to the website, Jamaica’s "resilient corridors" are made up of a northern and southern portion of the island along the north and south coastlines.

