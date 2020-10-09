IndiGo passenger gives birth to son during flight

A sky-high surprise.

A passenger had her baby Wednesday while on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru in India.

During the short two and a half hour flight, the woman unexpectedly went into labor. Fortunately, flight crew were able to react quickly and a doctor was found on the flight to help the woman deliver her son.

“Was on @IndiGo6E 6E 122 flight to BLR, woman gives birth mid-indiair, amazing team work of indigo flight attendants. They setup a hospital in minutes and the new born cried mid air. Dr Shailaja Vallabhani was fortunately on this flight! Thank you god n entire @IndiGo6E crew,” tweeted passenger Prabhu Stavarmath.

Pictures of the baby swaddled and held by crew members on the flight were shared on social media.

It has not been shared what the mom decided to name her son, but maybe she’ll choose an aviation-themed moniker like this mom who named her newborn Sky after giving birth on a plane over Alaska.