Flight attendant reveals insider knowledge about pay, lifestyle on the job

There’s another flight attendant revealing more behind-the-scenes details about her job.

Flight attendant Ally Case has posted a series of now-viral videos on TikTok answering questions people “always” ask about what she does.

In her three videos, Case answers questions including if hotels are free for flight attendants while they work, if guys can be flight attendants and if flight attendants are trained in first aid and CPR -- which are all answered with a “yes.”

She also explains that she and her coworkers eat airplane food, that she “never” flies the same routes and that on long-haul trips, flight attendants have “a specific crew rest area where we have bunks and we can sleep for our break period.”

UNITED AIRLINES ADDING FOUR WEEKLY FLIGHTS TO CHINA OUT OF SAN FRANCISCO AIRPORT

One tidbit that viewers focused most on is the fact that flight attendants only get paid while the boarding door is closed, as Case explained in her second video.

“Once the door is closed, the clock starts,” she said. “Once the boarding door opens, it stops. So your flight attendants are not getting paid during boarding and deplaning, so be especially nice during those times.”

PASSENGERS GET INTO PHYSICAL FIGHT OVER FACE MASK POLICY ON FLIGHT TO UTAH, TENSE VIDEO SHOWS

Many commenters said they were shocked to learn about that rule.

“You aren’t paid til the door closes!?!” one person wrote. “That is crazy to me.”

Another commenter said: “That’s so unfair to not be paid while working.”

“Wow that’s not cool,” someone else wrote.

“Imagine not getting paid half the time you’re at work,” one commenter said. “Wow.”

Despite people’s shock, other flight attendants have confirmed that they only get paid for their time during a fight -- but not for boarding, deplaning or cleaning the plane afterward, according to a report from Business Insider last year.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT SHARES AIRPLANE’S ‘NASTIEST’ SPOTS IN VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO

Aside from that question of pay, Case explained other more positive aspects of being a flight attendant including flying for free on domestic flights -- and only paying exit taxes of the country you’re leaving on international flights.

Case also explained that she’s gotten used to turbulence, she always has a suitcase packed and she could fly anywhere from one to five flights on a given day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also answered the question: “Does anyone else get to fly for free with you?”

“Yes, you can choose a spouse, a sibling, a best friend, someone that gets your same exact flight benefits and you can travel the world with them,” she said in her third video.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The first two videos in the series -- which were posted in September -- have been viewed more than 2 million times each and her third video has been viewed more than 121,800 times.

Case has also posted TikTok videos with hotel safety tips and other hotel hacks.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS