Natural Light giving away ‘flight to nowhere’ on private jet

Natural Light is giving fans the trip of a lifetime -- to nowhere.

On Wednesday, the beer brand -- owned by Anheuser-Busch -- launched a new “flight to nowhere” contest directed at college students called the “Natural Flight.”

The winner of the contest will be able to take three friends over the age of 21 on a “Nattified” private jet, complete with “TVs, gaming systems, comfort food and Natty Light beer,” a press release said.

In fact, the jet will take off and land at the winner’s local airport, according to the release.

CORONAVIRUS CASES LINKED TO BEER FEST IN NORTH CAROLINA, ATTENDEES URGED TO GET TESTED

The flight will last for up to three hours, the contest website said.

In total, the flight and all its trappings are estimated to cost about $25,000, according to the website.

NEW ORLEANS’ DIXIE BEER POLLS PUBLIC ON RENAMING COMPANY TO BE ‘MORE INCLUSIVE’

“Whether it’s concerts or life on campus, cancellations have become an unfortunate new normal for our fans these past six months,” Daniel Blake, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of U.S. Value Brands, said in a statement.

“When airlines began selling flights to nowhere, we knew it was our chance to create another unique experience for the Natty community,” Blake added. “So, we’re offering the chance for the ultimate change of scenery to our fans, who now more than ever, deserve some excitement back in their lives.”

AUSTRALIAN AIRLINE QANTAS’ ‘FLIGHT TO NOWHERE’ SELLS OUT IN 10 MINUTES, REPORT SAYS

To enter the contest, fans just need to go on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tell Natty Light “what you would name your private jet and why.” They also need to use the hashtags #NaturalFlight and #Contest to be considered.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the rules page, judges will be looking for creativity, originality and brand alignment in contestants’ answers.

Contestants can enter until Oct. 20, according to the press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Flights to nowhere” take off and land at the same airport. These unique trips have become very popular in recent months because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, Australian airline Qantas’ 134-seat “flight to nowhere” sold out within 10 minutes in September.

That flight is scheduled to take off on Oct. 10, according to previous reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS