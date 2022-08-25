New Jersey police say multiple injured on Six Flags roller coaster
New Jersey police say that multiple people were injured on a Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster on Thursday evening.
A spokesperson for the Jackson Township Police Department told Fox News Digital that the injuries happened on the El Toro ride, and stated that most of the injuries were minor.
Several people were taken to a local hospital for "bumps and bruises," the spokesperson said.
