New Jersey
Published

New Jersey police say multiple injured on Six Flags roller coaster

New Jersey police say multiple people were taken to a local hospital after they were injured on the Six Flags roller coaster

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
New Jersey police say that multiple people were injured on a Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Jackson Township Police Department told Fox News Digital that the injuries happened on the El Toro ride, and stated that most of the injuries were minor.

Several people were taken to a local hospital for "bumps and bruises," the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

