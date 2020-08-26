Hotel guests feel safer with mask requirements, new housekeeping protocol: survey

For people who can’t avoid travel in the age of the coronavirus, there are a few must-haves in their packing list, a new survey suggests.

And those must-haves generally involve health-related safety protocols, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association. A whopping 81% told the organization that they feel “more comfortable staying at hotels with 'safe stay' cleaning and safety protocols implemented.”

When it comes down to which safety procedures are most important to frequent travelers during COVID-19, masks were a top pick, with 87% saying they would feel more comfortable in a hotel that requires face masks for all hotel employees. Meanwhile, 85% said they would feel same way about a hotel that requires face masks for guests.

Another interesting finding from the survey: 86% of frequent travelers said they would prefer to suspend daily housekeeping in favor of an "upon request" system. Additionally, 58% said they would not feel comfortable if a housekeeping staff entered their room without permission.

If available as an option, 58% of the survey’s respondents also indicated they would rather go without daily housekeeping altogether.

Lastly, access to technology was also a major must-have for frequent travelers, and specifically tech that can help them reduce direct contact with strangers. If hotels could find a way to use tech to this effect, 85% of respondents said they would feel more comfortable during their stay.