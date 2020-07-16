Expand / Collapse search
Hotels may add anti-viral mattresses after the coronavirus pandemic

The new technology can reportedly attract and break down viruses

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Thanks to science, you can still sleep easy in hotel rooms.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the hotel industry has had to make a significant number of changes. Many of these changes include increased cleaning protocols for rooms to ensure that guests don’t spread possible coronavirus to future guests.

Serta Simmons Bedding has teamed up with a company that makes anti-viral technology to make a bed that's safe from coronavirus.

One change that may be coming to hotels are anti-viral beds.

Serta Simmons Bedding has teamed up with the HeiQ Group, a leader in textile innovation, Forbes reports. Their goal is to produce an antiviral mattress for use in hotels.

The largest provider of mattresses to the hospitality industry is reportedly Serta Simmons Bedding.

The mattresses would be woven with microsilver technology that would attract virus particles. The mattresses would also include vesicle technology that would break down the viral membrane.

Chairman and CEO of Serta Simmons Bedding David Swift said, “We know that our partners in the hospitality and healthcare industries are doing everything they can to help provide the cleanest environment and reassure their guests. Anti-viral and anti-bacterial mattresses will be an enormous asset in that effort.”

While the technology is still pending approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency, it has been approved by the European Medical Device Directive for use in medical personal protective equipment.

According to the report, some global companies in the hospitality industry have expressed interest in the anti-viral mattresses, but due to the premature nature of the discussions, they have not been publicly named.