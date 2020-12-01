Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Hong Kong Disneyland closes for third time amid coronavirus pandemic

Chinese theme park will temporarily shut down on Dec. 2 as a preventative measure

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Well, it was fun while it lasted.

Hong Kong Disneyland will close for the third time this year due to a new wave of coronavirus infections in the city.

The theme park announced the news on Tuesday, explaining that it will temporarily shut down on Dec. 2 as a preventative measure in the fight against COVID-19. It remains unclear how long the amusement park may be closed.

“We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable,” Disney Parks tweeted.

According to a notice on the resort’s website, the park’s hotels and Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre will stay open (for now) with enhanced health and safety measures, like social distancing and increased cleanings.

Hong Kong Disneyland originally closed on Jan. 26 as a “precautionary measure” amid the global outbreak of the viral disease. It reopened in June, only to shut down again a few weeks later on July 15 following a spike in local COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus infections are surging in Hong Kong, with 600 new cases reported in the last week, according to The Associated Press.

The Disney-branded park most recently reopened on Sept. 25 and its gates will close once again after just two months in business.

Tourists take a selfie with Disney characters at the Hong Kong Disneyland on Sept. 25, one of the theme park's grand reopening days this year. (Photo by Chen Qiman/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Chen Qiman via Getty Images)

In response, authorities have closed entertainment venues like karaoke bars and game centers while limiting public gatherings to two people. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged people, especially the elderly, to stay home to stay safe.

Hong Kong reported 82 new infections on Tuesday, 23 of which were unlinked to known clusters. The city has since recorded 6,397 infections since the pandemic began, with 109 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.