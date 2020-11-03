Hong Kong Disneyland opening ‘reimagined’ castle for 15th anniversary

It’s a castle fit for a princess – or a dozen of them.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is set to open its new castle, and it’s a “reimagined” version of the park’s last castle. They’re calling it the “Castle of Magical Dreams.”

It’s the first time an existing castle at a Disney park has undergone this level of transformation, according to the company.

The Castle of Magical Dreams is a centerpiece at the park and includes inspiration from 13 Disney stories of princesses and queens, according to a park press release. Architectural elements were inspired by each of the characters and Disney CEO Bob Chapek previously said guests will likely be able to recognize which heroine inspired each element.

The new castle will open on Nov. 21, when Hong Kong Disneyland also celebrates its 15th anniversary and its “A Disney Christmas” special event.

To show off the work on the castle, the park also is opening an exhibit about the process of transforming the castle, from the design inspiration to the building techniques. The park will also offer tours of the castle guided by audio narration by local actress Karena Lam.

“It’s a very immersive tour which allows guests to appreciate the architectural designs of the towers, turrets, domes, spires and finials, and see how their various colors, icons, patterns and cultural features were inspired by the princesses and queens,” Lam said in a press release.

Hong Kong Disneyland features seven “lands” – Adventureland, Grizzly Gulch, Mystic Point, Toy Story Land, Fantasyland, Tomorrowland and Main Street, USA. It’s also scheduled to have a new “Frozen” area open next year.

The park reopened from a coronavirus-necessitated shutdown in September with some health precautions in place. There is reduced capacity at Hong Kong Disneyland, and all guests must undergo a temperature screening and wear face masks.

In the U.S., Disney has been able to reopen its Walt Disney World Resort in Florida with similar protocols in place. However, Disneyland in California remains closed because of state rules on theme parks amid the pandemic.