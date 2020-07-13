Coronavirus surge forces Hong Kong Disneyland to shut down only weeks after reopening

Just like that, places are closing down again.

Despite reopening only less than a month ago, Hong Kong Disneyland is temporarily shutting its doors again. This comes as Hong Kong is seeing a spike in new coronavirus cases.

The park will close on July 15, Reuters reports. The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels, however, will remain open, although with adjusted services and with enhanced health and safety measures put in place.

In a statement obtained by Reuters, a spokesperson for Disney said, “As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15. The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of services. They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization.”

The park originally closed on January 26th and was only able to reopen in June.

Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, Reuters reports. Out of those cases, 41 are believed to be locally transmitted, causing officials to worry about a third wave of infections. In response, the government has tightened social distancing measures.

As part of its response to the possible third wave, the government is limiting group gatherings to only four people.

Meanwhile, Disney World in Florida reopened this weekend, despite a dramatic increase in the number of cases in the state. Florida has been described as an epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic.