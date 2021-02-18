Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen — for the third time since the pandemic began

Much like the "Small World" song and its incessant, repeated promises of "laughter" and "hope," Hong Kong Disneyland is once again teasing fans with the possibility of actually setting foot inside the theme park.

Hong Kong Disneyland, which has already reopened twice, only to shut back down both times, has announced its latest reopening date amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"I could not be more thrilled to announce that our park will be reopened on February 19, to welcome guests to experience the magic of our 15th anniversary and our new Castle of Magical Dreams," said Michael Moriarty, the managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, in a news release issued Wednesday. "I want to give thanks for the support of our guests and the countless efforts from our cast members during this challenging time."

Once reopened, the Chinese theme park will mandate a number of strict health and safety regulations for both cast members and guests. Among them, cast members will be required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing every 14 days; visitors will be required to reserve the date of their visit and make a "health declaration" during the process; guest will have to provide contact-tracing information, by scanning a QR code or registering their names; and the park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Additional recently safety procedures will remain in place, including mask mandates, temperature screenings, increased cleaning protocol and limitations on capacity as stipulated by the Hong Kong government.

Hong Kong Disneyland initially closed to the public on January 2020 as a "precautionary measure" amid the global outbreak of coronavirus. It reopened in June 2020, only to shut down again a few weeks later following a spike in local COVID-19 cases. The Disney-branded park most recently reopened on Sept. 25, but its gates closed once again on Dec. 2.

The park’s upcoming reopening comes amid a decrease in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, the region had only reported eight locally-transmitted cases.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.