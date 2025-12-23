Historic landmark to begin charging foreign visitors amid overcrowding battles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Visiting an 18th-century fountain in Rome will start costing you more than the coin you toss in the water.

Beginning in the New Year — on Feb. 1, 2026, to be exact — foreign visitors will have to pay about $2.35 (€2) to visit the Trevi Fountain.

The Eternal City introduced a new tariff system for its museums and monuments on Dec. 18.

"The introduction of the access tariff to the Trevi Fountain reservoir derives from the experimentation started during maintenance work completed in December 2024," the city’s website says.

It became "possible to collect fundamental data on inflows and to test new ways of use to combat overcrowding and protect the monument," the announcement continued.

The historic fountain draws about 30,000 visitors a day, with peak days reaching 70,000 — more than 9 million visitors annually, according to the city's government.

Rome residents, persons with disabilities and children under the age of 5 are exempt from the fee.

The fee will fund the goals of managing crowd flows, protecting the fountain and improving visitors' experiences.

During renovations last year, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said, "The situation at the Trevi Fountain is becoming technically very difficult to manage."

In 2023, some 36 million tourists visited the Lazio region, where Rome is located, according to the Roma Capitale annual statistics report.

Over $1.52 million was collected in 2023 in coins thrown into the Trevi Fountain, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The Trevi Fountain's name derives from a toponym in use in the area since the mid-20th century, according to Rome's government tourist site.