Americans must pay higher fee for a ticket to the world’s most visited museum

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the recent devastating heist at the Louvre in Paris, officials are doubling down on security precautions by implementing new policies and technology that don't come cheap.

In an effort to leverage the costs, the Louvre is raising prices by targeting a specific group of visitors.

Beginning on Jan. 14, foreigners from outside the European Union will have to pay $12 more than a typical ticket, The Associated Press reported.

NEW DETAILS ABOUT LOUVRE HEIST REVEALED AS OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE STRICTER SECURITY MEASURES

Tickets will rise from $25 to $37 for non-EU citizens.

Nearly 9 million people visited the Louvre in 2024, with 77% of the 8.7 million tourists being of foreign nationality. About 13% of the visitors were American, according to AP.

On Oct. 19, a four-person team broke into the Apollo Gallery in broad daylight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The thieves stole eight jewels valued collectively at 88 million euros ($102 million).

Officials recently announced that about 100 cameras will be installed by the end of 2026, while anti-intrusion systems will be running within the next two weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new measures are part of more than 20 emergency measures the museum is taking, including the establishment of the role of "security coordinator."

Many popular landmarks and museums are looking at their pricing structures — and putting their own citizens first.

Last week, the Trump administration announced that "America the Beautiful passes" will be launching on Jan. 1, 2026.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The pass offers $80 annual access for U.S. residents, while nonresidents will pay $250 for the same thing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Associated Press contributed to this report.