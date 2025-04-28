Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina town destroyed by Hurricane Helene hoping to welcome tourists back by midsummer

FEMA inspectors are still assessing damage from the storm, which hit nearly seven months ago, Chimney Rock Mayor Peter O'Leary said

By Chelsea Torres , Bowen Kedrowicz Fox News
Hurricane Helene recovery in North Carolina

Seven months later, a small mountain town in North Carolina is still rebuilding what Helene destroyed. The town of Chimney Rock is still inaccessible to visitors.

The vacation town of Chimney Rock, North Carolina, is unrecognizable after Hurricane Helene left a line of destruction across the southeast back in September, according to the town's mayor, Peter O'Leary.

"It destroyed the village," O'Leary said. "It took away the old Chimney Rock." 

Thousands of visitors visit the mountain town on a typical summer day, but damage left behind by Helene blocked Chimney Rock off to everyone except residents.

"I've got meetings with FEMA inspectors that are here inspecting the damage so they can move forward on some of the FEMA projects," O'Leary said.

A house with a red roof lays sideways on the floor as it was washed away by Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene left houses toppled and residents have spent months trying to recover. (FOX News)

A task force made up of business owners and residents was created to oversee the planning of the new Chimney Rock, the mayor said.

While Helene changed the town forever, O'Leary said the rebuilding process is underway with a goal of welcoming tourists back by midsummer.

Residents like Lidya Gongage said there is a long road left to recovery.

"A few months later and it's still just as bad," she said. "I think it'll be a two-year recovery. And it'll never be the same."

Heavy machinery is being used to help a town recover from a hurricane

Volunteer contractors bring heavy machinery to help the town recover. (FOX News)

Contractors are working on getting new running water, sewer services and electrical lines set up throughout the town, while the Department of Transportation is rebuilding area bridges because Helene wiped them all out.

O'Leary said over 2,000 volunteers, including some with heavy machinery, have come into the area to help speed up recovery efforts.

One of those volunteers was Jake Jarvis, owner of Precision Grading, which specializes in building roads and clearing off house sites. 

Jarvis said he is working on a boulder wall for a lot where the home was washed away by the storm.

"Trying to build back the best we can and give people back what they lost. If we can't give them [a] house, [we] can give them a place to build a house," Jarvis said.

Construction crew rebuild a building destroyed by Hurricane Helene

Contractors work day after day to rebuild the mountain town of Chimney Rock, North Carolina. (FOX News)

Jarvis said the work being done to rebuild is fueled by donations, which allows them to afford the materials needed.

