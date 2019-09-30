'Haunted' island filled with creepy dolls included in Mexican 'Day of the Dead' tour package

Fans of haunted dolls finally have a creepy vacation designed just for them.

A company that specializes in group adventures for solo travelers is offering a nine-day package tour of Mexico this Halloween that includes a visit to an infamous location known as the Island of the Dolls.

The spooky island is known to locals not just for being supposedly haunted, but for another, truly creepy, aspect: The area is reportedly covered in dolls hanging from the trees. Many of the dolls are allegedly missing various body parts (which isn’t all that unusual for toys that have been left out in the wild).

The dolls also are known to move their heads and arms. There are even claims that they can be heard whispering to one another.

In a press release about the island's history, a spokesperson for Flash Pack, the company running the tour, explained that legend has it that a long time ago, the caretaker found a young girl who had drowned in one of the island’s canals. The caretaker took a doll that was nearby and hung it up from a tree out of respect.

The caretaker then allegedly found himself haunted by the young girl’s ghost and started hanging dolls everywhere to appease her.

The tour, which is set to take travelers through central Mexico, is stopping at other, non-doll-haunted locations as well. Travelers will be provided with what the company calls a “unique take” on ancient Mexican tradition, including the celebration of Dia de los Muertos. The trip runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3.

“Mexico attracts travelers from around the world throughout the year with its endlessly rich culture, but in October, the country comes alive — most famously exemplified by its Day of the Dead celebrations,” says Lee Thompson, the company’s founder. “The country has so much more to offer than white sandy beaches, and this one-off tour gives solo travelers the chance to really get under the skin of the country, with a few scares thrown in.”