One of America's most haunted hotel rooms available to rent in October

It’s officially fall – time to snuggle up with some ghosts.

One of America's most haunted rooms is opening up to the public for the first time since the Tennessee hotel underwent a $25 million renovation.

The Read House’s Room 311 in Chattanooga, known as Annalisa Netherly’s room – the woman said to haunt the facilities after, as the debated legend goes, she was nearly decapitated in a bathtub by a former lover (though some suggest she committed suicide in her own jealous rage) – has been opened for bookings for every Thursday in October – 3, 10, 17, 24 and Halloween night – for a one-night stay.

The limited dates mark the only times that the restored Room 311 will be avaliable to book this year, a press release obtained by Fox News stated. According to website, however, only Halloween night is still up for grabs.

The room, which was home to the legendary 1920s murder and housed Al Capone on his way to his federal tax evasion trial, is available daily for fearless visitors to tour, but it has not been able to be rented since the renovations restored it to its creepy former glory.

“After reading all accounts of haunted Room 311, we knew the best thing to do was to restore the room to make Annalisa Netherly comfortable with no modern amenities. And we are excited to welcome new guests to share her room,” said general manager Ken Merkel, in a statement to Forbes. “Room 311 looks and feels like Annalisa’s room in the 1920s. There is an AM radio that does not work, a vintage clawfoot tub, an original pull chain toilet, antique furnishings, and distressed hardwood floors just like it would have been in the early twentieth century and no television.”

Those paranormal accounts reportedly include flickering lights, unexplained noises, ghostly apparitions, and running water in the bathroom, according to the hotel’s website.

The hotel also reinstalled the bars over the windows that were put in place when Al Capone stayed in the room.

For those willing to brave the haunt, the limited time “The Read House Haunted Room 311 Experience” package starts at $666 and will include overnight accommodations, complimentary valet parking, a decanter of bathtub gin, two Annalisa cocktails at the hotel’s Bar & Billiards Room and room service for breakfast – barring you don’t leave in the middle of the night.