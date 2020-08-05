Great-grandmother sues Disney World over 'humiliating' CBD oil arrest

A great-grandmother is reportedly suing Disney World after she was arrested for having CBD oil in her bag.

Hester Burkhalter was visiting Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, with her with her two adopted children when she claims police officers were called on her after a security worker at the park discovered CBD oil in her bag during an inspection before entering the park. The incident took place in 2019 when Burkhalter was 69 years old.

Burkhalter, of North Carolina, alleges in the lawsuit, which was filed on her behalf by civil rights attorney Ben Crump against Disney, the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Department, that she was arrested and detained by officers for the oil, which was for medicinal purposes and did not contain THC, FOX 35 reported. Burkhalter reported the oil was used to treat arthritis.

The woman goes on to detail the traumatizing event in her lawsuit, alleging she was handcuffed in front of her 8- and 10-year-old children and taken to the jail where she claims she was forced to strip for a cavity search. Burkhalter, who has five adult children in addition to the two adopted kids, also said she had a panic attack while in police custody and vomited.

"It was the most humiliating day of my life," Burkhalter said Wednesday, the outlet reported.

Burkhalter was later released and the charges against her dropped.

Now, the woman is suing for more than $18 million in damages, citing assault and battery, false arrest and imprisonment, emotional distress, among other claims.