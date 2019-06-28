Gayle King says Delta flight attendant who found her wallet is an 'angel'

Can we fly on Zina’s flights, too?

CBS News personality and longtime Oprah bestie Gayle King recently heaped praises on a Delta Air Lines employee named Zina, who helped to reunite King with a wallet she left behind on a flight.

King took to Instagram earlier this week to share the story, along with a photo of the Instagram message Zina sent her following the flight.

“Yes angels exist [and] her name is ZINA,” King wrote, explaining how she had been searching for the wallet in cars and convenience stores before her assistant Joséph Zambrano suggested she check her Instagram messages.

And lo and behold, there was a message from Zina waiting in her inbox.

“Hi Ms. King! My name is Zina. I’m a Delta flight attendant,” the message reads, according to a screenshot King shared. “I found your wallet on the airplane this morning. Can I mail it to the address on your drivers license?”

King profusely thanked Zina — and Joséph — for their help.

Delta also responded to the news in a statement obtained by Fox News: “Delta people are truly what set our airline apart, and it’s always nice to hear from customers when our efforts go above and beyond expectations.”

Oddly enough, King also pointed out that she was just returning from San Francisco, where she was interviewing Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram.

As of Friday, King hadn’t revealed if Zina had sent back the wallet yet, or if she had asked Zina to send over a few packages of those delicious in-flight Biscoff cookies when she does.