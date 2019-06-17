Video shows flight attendant hitting plane ceiling, passenger praying during severe turbulence

Passengers on an ALK aircraft from Pristina, Kosovo, to EuroAirport in France experienced extreme turbulence on Sunday that left 10 passengers injured.

According to reports, the turbulence started about 30 minutes before the plane landed and lasted five minutes, a passenger told news outlet 20 Minutes.

"People started screaming and crying. A flight attendant slammed her trolley on the ceiling. Cups flew around, some were scalded by hot water,” the passenger said, per a translated statement.

In video recorded of the incident, a flight attendant is seen flying up toward the ceiling of the aircraft, along with the drink cart, which spills over several passengers. One of the soaked travelers can also be seen praying immediately after the cart comes crashing down.

Another passenger claimed that seats had been torn away from the anchors because of the violent turbulence.

The plane, which was carrying 121 passengers, was met by ambulances upon landing.

In a statement to Fox News from ALK, the airline confirmed that passengers were given immediate medical assistance after landing.

Vivienne Gaskell, a spokeswoman for the EuroAirport, confirmed to Fox News that 10 people were taken to several hospitals in nearby Basel, Switzerland with minor injuries. However, other passengers claimed some suffered more serious injuries.

Gaskell said the departing plane from EuroAirport to Pristina was delayed by one hour because of the incident.

The cause of turbulence was due to a drop in height and strong downward “impulse,” ALK wrote in a statement obtained by Fox News. The seatbelt sign had been switched on, according to the statement, though it was unclear how long the seatbelt sign had been illuminated before the turbulence began.