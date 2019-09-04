Gatwick Airport's 'technical issue' causes 'complete chaos' as many EasyJet passengers fly without luggage

A “technical issue” is said to have caused “complete chaos” at London’s Gatwick Airport on Tuesday, as a problem with a baggage belt caused lengthy delays of luggage delivery to the pickup point.

Worse yet, the snafu reportedly prevented some luggage from being loaded onto aircraft departing the air hub, separating passengers from their personal belongings.

The bedlam began at Gatwick around 6 a.m. on Sept. 3, The Sun reports, with representatives for the airport sharing the news on Twitter soon after.

"Due to a baggage belt failure at @Gatwick_Airport's North Terminal, like other airlines, we are experiencing delays at bag drop and in the delivery of hold luggage to departing aircraft,” the carrier announced. "This may result in some flights departing without all luggage stowed in the hold."

Officials further instructed customers to monitor their website and flight tracker for more information, and “strongly” urged all passengers traveling to and from the air hub to “allow extra time for bag drop due to possible delays."

According to The Sun, EasyJet customers were “the worst affected” by the technical issue.

Social media commenters were outraged by the update, calling out the airport and airline for the blunder and describing the situation as “complete chaos.”

One user claimed that his luggage, which had disappeared, left him nothing to wear to his wedding, while another declared that the trouble “ruined” her vacation.

Others claimed that they were forced to wait "hours" to be reunited with their things.

Though it remains unclear exactly if, how and when all affected passengers were reunited with their belongings, Gatwick Airport officials confirmed to Fox News that as of 12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, all operations were “back to normal” at the air hub.

Representatives for EasyJet, too, apologized for the trouble at Gatwick’s North Terminal, and said that the company is working “around the clock” to reunite people with their possessions.

“We are sorry that due to a baggage belt failure at London Gatwick’s North Terminal yesterday some flights departed without all luggage stowed in the hold,” a spokesperson told Fox News. “We are working around the clock to return luggage to our passengers as quickly as possible with the majority due to be reunited with customers today.”

“We would like to thank passengers for their understanding and apologize for the inconvenience caused,” they added.

