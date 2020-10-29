Furloughed American Airlines flight attendant delivers emotional speech on final trip

An American Airlines flight attendant has gone viral for her emotional message.

Kirsten Hamik was on her final flight with the airline earlier this month. Hamik, like thousands of other flight attendants, including the entire crew on her flight, was laid off as airlines have been forced to make cuts due to the economic effects on the industry from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in her address to her passengers, Hamik remained positive in light of the difficult situation, and has been praised far and wide for her “final words.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to share some final words with you all before we all part ways today,” Kirsten Hamik said over the intercom in a video, which Hamik posted on TikTok. “As we all know, COVID-19 has turned the world upside-down this year. I’m sure every one of you [has] been affected in some way. And unfortunately, the airline industry has been impacted greatly. Due to these circumstances, American Airlines has been forced to furlough 8,099 flight attendants. The entire crew working this flight is part of that number and this is our final flight.”

“We would like to thank each and every one of you all,” Hamik said emotionally. “Thank you for the smiles, the kindness, and, of course, your business. Every single day I witness these tiny little human miracles. Strangers helping one another, sharing photos and stories of loved ones they are on their way to visit, comforting each other when turbulence gets rough, playing peek-a-boo with a baby sat in the row ahead. There’s many things that make this job great but the main reason is because of all of you. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Part one of Hamik’s three-part video speech has been viewed more than 10 million times and has nearly 2 million likes and more than 20K shares.

Hamik is the latest flight attendant that has left with a heartfelt message for their passengers.

Late September, another American Airiines attendant gave a moving goodbye, thanking people for her experience as a flight attendant and encouraging them all to have compassion.

Earlier this month American Airlines furloughed 19,000 employees after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines.

Travel continues to take a hit as passenger volume is still down significantly compared to last year.

Associated Press contributed to this report.