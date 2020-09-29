American Airlines attendant gives heartfelt goodbye on her last flight before being furloughed

This flight attendant left the crew and passengers on her last trip with a heartfelt goodbye.

American Airlines flight attendant Breaunna Ross completed her final working flight on Sunday, landing in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

After she gave passengers the routine details for the landing including local time, arrival gate and luggage carousel, Ross went on to deliver a heartfelt message to passengers and crew, thanking them for her experience as an American Airlines employee and encouraging everyone to have compassion.

She posted a 3-minute video of her speech on Facebook later that day.

FRONTIER AIRLINES WILL FLY YOU TO ORLANDO FOR FREE -- IF YOU HAVE THIS NAME

"As all of you know the airline industry has been impacted greatly by this global pandemic,” she said at the start of her message. “Our routes and flying have been significantly reduced, resulting in our company having an overage in staff. For myself and one other crew member on our flight today, this means we’ll be furloughed Oct. 1 and unfortunately, this was my last working flight before that day comes.”

“I will never forget seeing your faces today,” she added. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the kindness shown on today's flight.”

TAMPA AIRPORT BECOMES FIRST TO OFFER CORONAVIRUS TESTING TO ALL PASSENGERS

Ross went on to explain through tears that she started working for American Airlines two and a half years ago.

“This job was an escape for me after being unhappy with my job after graduating college,” she said. “It was a job that awarded me many opportunities. A job that I fell in love with.”

“I have been to places I never thought I’d have the opportunity to go and places I never knew existed,” she added. “I've met people from all walks of life and I’ve made friendships that will last the rest of my life.”

AMERICAN AIRLINES CEO ‘CONFIDENT’ CONGRESS WILL REACH DEAL ON FEDERAL AID FOR CARRIERS

She then specifically thanked the airline for “taking a chance” on her and she wished her crew members luck for the future.

As she ended her message, she addressed the passengers again.

“With so much happening in the world, you never know how small actions can impact the next person,” Ross said. “Please be kind to one another, practice compassion with everyone and live with acceptance of yourself and others.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Until I see you guys in the friendly skies again, please take care of yourself and your health,” she added, finishing her message. “I hope all of you have a wonderful night and again, thank you for flying with us.”

As soon as she put the speakerphone down, the cabin applauded for Ross.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a Facebook post that night, Ross said the passengers thanked her for sharing.

“Thank you to my amazing coworker who is unfortunately getting furloughed as well for recording,” Ross wrote on Facebook. “We held hands as we landed. I literally couldn’t have asked for a better #3 on my last trip.”

“My passengers were amazing,” she added. “So many told me it was beautiful, thanked me for sharing, told me good luck, someone gave me some money and another wrote me this precious note. My heart is full.”

Ross posted a photo of the note from one of her passengers who said she made a donation to the Make A Wish Foundation in Ross’s honor because she was so moved by her story.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS