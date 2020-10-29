Cruise line cancels November trips after resuming voyages

Some travelers’ plans are sailing off into the sunset without them.

AIDA Cruises announced on Thursday that it is canceling all of its voyages planned between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30.

The German cruise line, owned by Carnival Corp., had just resumed cruising earlier this month after a pause in service necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AIDA’s change of course came a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a new round of health-related restrictions on travel and facilities like bars, restaurants and theaters as the country has seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

In a written statement, the cruise line said it “fully supports” the new restrictions.

“AIDA Cruises recognizes its decision is disappointing to its guests and appreciates guests understanding the importance of making health and safety the most important priority,” the company said in the statement.

AIDA said it was “immediately” informing all guests impacted by the cancelations.

The cruise line just resumed limited operations about two weeks ago, and it was strictly following new coronavirus protocols on its voyages. The crew of the AIDAblu even barred one passenger from returning to the ship after he broke the cruise line’s rules by leaving his group during a shore excursion in Catania, Italy.

Cruises from December and onward will continue to use the health protocols, such as reduced passenger capacity and testing all passengers before embarking.

Meanwhile, Carnival Corp.’s Italian cruise line Costa will continue cruising in Europe. The cruise line even released a schedule this week for cruises through the winter, stopping at destinations in Italy, France, Spain and Greece.

In the U.S., the cruise industry is waiting to see whether the Centers and Disease Control and Prevention will let its no-sail order for cruise ships expire after Oct. 31 or if it will extend the order.