American Airlines cuts back flight attendant training after two instructors contract COVID-19

American Airlines has scaled down its flight attendant training this week after two instructors tested positive for the coronavirus.

The airline, based in Fort Worth, Texas, will continue to operate some required courses, a spokesperson for the airline told Fox News on Tuesday.

American Airlines’ full training schedule is expected to start back up after Nov. 3, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“The safety and well-being of our team members is our unwavering focus always and especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” American Airlines said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we recently had two team members at our Training and Conference Center test positive.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve reduced flight attendant training and will only conduct operationally necessary training for the next week,” the airline added. “In these instances, classes will be led by trainers who have not been at the Training and Conference Center recently.”

American Airlines said it requires employees to get temperature checks, wear masks inside and socially distance inside classrooms.

“We also completed several rounds of electrostatic spraying using a hospital-grade disinfectant,” the airline said.

According to the Dallas Morning News, flight attendants are required to do Federal Aviation Administration training every year. American Airlines conducts that training at its Training and Conference Center.

American Airlines furloughed 19,000 employees at the beginning of October. According to a previous report, of those 19,000 employees, about 8,100 were flight attendants and about 1,600 were pilots.

