'Friends’-themed fan cruise to set sail in May 2022: 'Make new friends'

This "Friends" cruise will be there for you – if you decide to book it, that is.

Fana World Travel, a New Jersey and Singapore-based travel agency, has its sights on hosting a fan-powered sea voyage based on the popular TV show.

The travel agency initially announced its intention to hold a "Friends"-themed cruise ahead of the sitcom’s highly anticipated reunion special in May, which debuted on HBO Max.

"While the makers were planning a Friends Reunion, We at FANA World Travel fans of the TV Show Friends were planning a cruise for all you fans out there," the agency announced in a Facebook post on May 24.

Fana World Travel has since updated its website and social media pages to say that the "Friends-Themed Voyage" will take place on the Celebrity Equinox, a 19-deck and 1,041-foot long ship that’s owned and operated by Celebrity Cruises.

"We love the FRIENDS TV show and wanted to give fans an opportunity to connect and make new friends with like minded people," Fana World Travel’s Co-founder Farah Samoo told Fox News. "The FRIENDS reunion just made us more determined to make this happen."

The 7-day cruise is scheduled to depart Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on May 15, 2022, and travel to ports in Key West; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands and Cozumel, Mexico.

While on the ship, fans who book the "Friends" cruise experience will be treated to a dress up party, trivia games and a cooking demonstration, according to an updated press release.

Bookings are limited to 500 "die-hard fans" out of the ship’s 2,850-passenger capacity.

Before the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on sailings, themed cruise experiences had become a rising trend in the travel industry.

For example, travel companies had partnered with major cruise lines to bring popular franchises to life, including a "Harry Potter" river cruise that took place on Barge Lady Cruises in 2018 and a "Game of Thrones" cruise that was supposed to take place on Cruise Croatia in August 2020.

Meanwhile, the pandemic also delayed a separate "Golden Girls" cruise that was meant to set sail in 2020 on the Celebrity Infinity in partnership with Flip Phone Events.

However, as more people are getting vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, cruise companies are increasingly announcing dates for anticipated returns, including Celebrity, Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises among many others.

Several major cruise lines have also made vaccines a requirement for boarding at this time, which are policies that are being called into question by Republican officials in Texas and Florida.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s current guidance calls the use for face masks on public transportation. While the health agency recommends vaccination ahead of travel, it is not a mandate.

Representatives at Celebrity Cruises did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.