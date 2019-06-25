Four people, 3 critical, airlifted to US after cruise line tour bus crashes in Bahamas

Several people were airlifted back to the U.S. after sustaining “serious or critical injuries” in the Bahamas Monday morning when a Carnival Cruise Line tour bus crashed and overturned.

Four people were airlifted out of Rock Sound, on the island of Eleuthera, after a shore excursion bus carrying 32 Carnival Ecstasy passengers crashed just 20 minutes north of Princess Cays, the company said in a statement.

Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane told Fox News in a phone call Tuesday morning that two males and two females were transported by a U.S. military C-130 from the crash site to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at around 4:00 p.m., several hours after the initial accident was reported.

12 CRUISE PASSENGERS RESCUED AFTER VAN OVERTURNS IN OCEAN DURING SHORE EXCURSION

Of the victims, Kane said three sustained “serious or critical injuries” while a fourth victim was admitted with “[not] life-threating injuries.” The exact age of the victims was not immediately known.

They reportedly suffered a range of injuries including “fractures, internal injuries and paralysis.”

Unconfirmed reports had two additional victims transported to hospitals within the Bahamas, although BSO Fire Rescue could not confirm this.

A statement from Carnival Cruise Line said all 32 passengers were assessed at a local clinic and 28 were cleared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials did not immediately say what caused the crash, but the cruise line said that no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

CarnIval Ecstasy is a five-day Bahamas cruise that departed Jacksonville on June 22. The company said the cruise departed Princess Cays as planned on Monday evening and will complete its published itinerary as planned. It has, however, suspended any excursions operated by this tour.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.