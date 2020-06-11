More Florida theme parks reopening, but visitors from these 3 states will have to quarantine before visiting

Universal Studios opened June 5. Walt Disney World has announced its reopening date of July 11. And as more and more Florida theme parks get ready to welcome back guests, Americans who have been stuck at home during mandatory coronavirus lockdowns may be itching to book a family vacation at one of the popular spots.

However, those plans may need to be put on pause if you’re coming from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Florida’s Executive Order 20-82, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 24, is still in effect — and mandates that travelers from the tri-state area undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

Despite the theme parks reopening, out-of-state guests still need to follow Florida's required protocols, which means agreeing to the two-week self-quarantine at your own expense.

“All persons isolating or quarantining will be responsible for all costs associated with their isolation or quarantine. This includes transportation, lodging, food, medical care and any other expenses to sustain the individual during their period of isolation or quarantine,” the order reads.

Those who fail to participate in the mandatory quarantine may face a $500 fine or 60 days in jail.

How long the quarantine policy will remain in effect is unclear, despite more and more attractions in the state reopen to tourism.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Health Department in Orange County, told Click Orlando that he thinks the requirement is “likely to change.”

“My personal professional view, at this point it may not make much sense. We are opening the parks that we were before at levels that we were before, so I think we’re aiming to attract people to come,” he told the outlet.

Last week, however, Florida saw a spike in positive coronavirus cases with 1,419 new instances reported — the highest daily increase since early March.